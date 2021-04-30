Storm delivers rain, mountain snow and cooler air to Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a five to 15-degree drop in temperatures across Southcentral Thursday as a storm ushered in colder air from the north while also delivering rain to much of the area. While rainfall accumulations have been light for most areas of Southcentral, it’s still the most rain we’ve seen in nearly two weeks.

Including the rain from this storm, Anchorage has only picked up just over a tenth of an inch of precipitation this entire month, which is about a third of an inch below normal. April is on average our driest month of the year and this year it’s proving to be even more dry than normal. April 2021 is currently the 14th driest April on record for Anchorage.

The rain (and mountain snow) will come to an end early Friday and we’ll be right back to mostly sunny and dry weather for the weekend, but the cold air will stick around. Temperatures will fall to the mid-30s tonight, then to the low 30s Saturday night with high temperatures holding in the 40s.

We only have one more chance for light rain in the next week on Tuesday. High temperatures will return to the mid-50s by the end of next week.

Have a great start to your Friday!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

