Sunny skies return as rain exits

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you’re a fan of the sunshine, it’s making a return across Southcentral. Following the departure of the rain/snow and a frontal boundary, Southcentral is poised to have another mostly sunny weekend. While this will mark the 3rd weekend in a row of nice weather, the temperatures will be noticeably cooler. This comes as cooler and drier air spills in on the back side of the cold front.

While we are dealing with sunshine, the panhandle is still seeing rain showers which will continue into the first half of the week.

A fairly quiet weather pattern will stay with us in the coming days, leading to seasonal conditions and highs near 50.

Starting Sunday, increasing clouds will mark the return to our next system. The remnants of a typhoon will drift into the Gulf of Alaska and open the door for some showers to make it into most of the coastal regions heading into Tuesday.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.