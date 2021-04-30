Troopers: Klawock man indicted for attempted murder of neighbor

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Klawock man is facing charges for the attempted murder of his neighbor after being indicted by a grand jury Thursday, according to Alaska State Troopers.

A trooper dispatch said Jason Fitch, 49, was indicted for the charges of first-degree attempted murder and third-degree assault.

On the day of the alleged assault, April 23, troopers were sent to a residence along Klawock Highway for a reported disturbance.

Troopers said Fitch drove to a neighbor’s residence and pointed a loaded firearm at the neighbor. Both were said to have fought for control of the gun, causing it to fire. The neighbor managed to disarm Fitch without either one of them experiencing any injuries, according to the dispatch.

Fitch was arrested and initially charged with third-degree assault, DUI, fourth-degree misconduct involving weapons and violation of condition of release, according to the dispatch.

As of Thursday evening, Fitch remains in the custody of authorities with a $25,000 bail.

