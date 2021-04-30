Advertisement

Troopers: Klawock man indicted for attempted murder of neighbor

(File)
(File)(KTUU)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:05 AM AKDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Klawock man is facing charges for the attempted murder of his neighbor after being indicted by a grand jury Thursday, according to Alaska State Troopers.

A trooper dispatch said Jason Fitch, 49, was indicted for the charges of first-degree attempted murder and third-degree assault.

On the day of the alleged assault, April 23, troopers were sent to a residence along Klawock Highway for a reported disturbance.

Troopers said Fitch drove to a neighbor’s residence and pointed a loaded firearm at the neighbor. Both were said to have fought for control of the gun, causing it to fire. The neighbor managed to disarm Fitch without either one of them experiencing any injuries, according to the dispatch.

Fitch was arrested and initially charged with third-degree assault, DUI, fourth-degree misconduct involving weapons and violation of condition of release, according to the dispatch.

As of Thursday evening, Fitch remains in the custody of authorities with a $25,000 bail.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marjorie Gardner of Wasilla had contemplated divorce due to her husband's behavior and reported...
Troopers: Wasilla woman killed, husband charged with her murder
A note left at Kriner's Diner on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Man pays for meal at Kriner’s Diner months after he walked on tab
Arizona man indicted on charge of sexual abuse of a minor while on flight to Alaska
Shot in the interior of Alaska from Birch Lake, purplish clouds and green aurora are fanned out...
Dunleavy introduces legislation to allow Alaskans to purchase, lease public lands for recreational sites
Four-time Iditarod champion Lance Mackey was involved in a brutal car crash at the Wenatchee...
‘I’ve never seen anything like this happen before’: Lance Mackey survives race car crash in Washington

Latest News

The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
After signing bill to continue flow of federal COVID-19 relief to Alaska, Dunleavy ends state disaster declaration
A new collection of music from the last frontier aims to make collaboration easier for jazz...
Jazzing things up: ‘The Alaska Real Book’ strikes the right note
Make It Classroom
Habitat for Humanity Make It Classroom
Man pays for meal at Kriner’s Diner months after he walked on tab
Man pays for meal at Kriner’s Diner months after he walked on tab