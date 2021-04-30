Advertisement

TSA extends mask mandate on planes to September

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — The Transportation Security Administration has extended a requirement that passengers on planes, trains and buses wear face masks.

The rule was set to expire May 11 but will now run through Sept. 13.

TSA said children up to 2 and people with certain disabilities will continue to be exempted from the rule.

Airlines and their unions had pushed for an extension, saying mandatory masks have helped keep passengers and airline workers safe during the pandemic.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— India sets another global record with more than 386,000 daily cases

— Pfizer-BioNTech seeks vaccine approval for children ages 12-15

Brazil backs away from the virus brink, but remains at risk

— As virus engulfs India, diaspora watches with despair

___

Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marjorie Gardner of Wasilla had contemplated divorce due to her husband's behavior and reported...
Troopers: Wasilla woman killed, husband charged with her murder
A note left at Kriner's Diner on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Man pays for meal at Kriner’s Diner months after he walked on tab
Arizona man indicted on charge of sexual abuse of a minor while on flight to Alaska
Shot in the interior of Alaska from Birch Lake, purplish clouds and green aurora are fanned out...
Dunleavy introduces legislation to allow Alaskans to purchase, lease public lands for recreational sites
Four-time Iditarod champion Lance Mackey was involved in a brutal car crash at the Wenatchee...
‘I’ve never seen anything like this happen before’: Lance Mackey survives race car crash in Washington

Latest News

The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
After signing bill to continue flow of federal COVID-19 relief to Alaska, Dunleavy ends state disaster declaration
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Giuliani search warrant resolved Justice Department dispute
In this Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a Dominion Voting Systems voting machine is seen in Atlanta.
Newsmax apologizes to Dominion worker for false allegations
In this combination photo, actress Esmé Bianco appears at HBO's "Game of Thrones" final season...
Actor Esmé Bianco sues Marilyn Manson, alleging sexual abuse