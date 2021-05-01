138 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 138 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, two of which were among nonresidents.

The state reported no additional deaths related to the virus on Friday, which leaves the total number of Alaska resident deaths tied to COVID-19 at 341. Six nonresidents have also died with COVID-19 while in Alaska.

The state reports new cases every weekday, but not on weekends. The next case report will be released Monday.

The 136 new Alaska resident cases reported Friday were identified among residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 34

Fairbanks: 24

Wasilla: 21

North Pole: 16

Palmer: 11

Eagle River: 4

Juneau: 2

Kenai: 2

Ketchikan: 2

Soldotna: 2

Sterling: 2

Utqiaġvik: 2

Anchor Point: 1

Bethel Census Area: 1

Big Lake: 1

Chugiak: 1

Cordova: 1

Craig: 1

Delta Junction: 1

Haines: 1

Healy: 1

Houston: 1

Kusilvak Census Area: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1

Willow: 1

The state also reported two additional nonresident COVID-19 cases on Friday — one oil industry worker in Prudhoe Bay and one person in Juneau.

As of Friday, 50% of all eligible Alaskans age 16 and older had gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard. Close to 44% have been fully vaccinated.

In the Anchorage region, 53.6% of all eligible people have gotten one dose of a vaccine, and 46.7% are fully vaccinated. The Skagway Municipality continues to rank first among all Alaska boroughs and municipalities for rates of initial vaccination. There, more than 78% of eligible people have received their first dose. Anchorage has moved up to rank 18th, and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough is still second to last, with 34% of its eligible population having gotten at least one dose.

There are 47 people currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, according to state data, and another 10 people being hospitalized for suspected cases. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,490 Alaska residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

The state has conducted more than 2.1 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 2.63%.

