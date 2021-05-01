Advertisement

Alaska Sports Hall of Fame announces finalists for Pride of Alaska Youth Awards

Alaska Sports Hall of Fame
Alaska Sports Hall of Fame(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:41 PM AKDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Sports Hall of Fame has announced its finalists for the Pride of Alaska Youth Awards. This award recognizes consistent excellence in athletic competition along with sportsmanship.

Girls

Lydia Jacoby - Seward swimmer

Amelia ‘Uhila – Bartlett basketball player

Naomi Bailey - West Valley cross-country runner

Boys

Cooper Kreigmont – Juneau Douglas basketball and football

Tristian Merchant – ACS Cross-Country, track and field

Hunter Sulte – Portland Timbers goalie

For more information about these athletes, check out the Alaska Sports Blog. On Tuesday, Alaska’s News Source Sports Director Patrick Enslow and Alaska Sports Hall of Fame Executive Director Harlow Robinson will announce the winners on the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame Facebook page.

