Alaska Sports Hall of Fame announces finalists for Pride of Alaska Youth Awards
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Sports Hall of Fame has announced its finalists for the Pride of Alaska Youth Awards. This award recognizes consistent excellence in athletic competition along with sportsmanship.
Girls
Lydia Jacoby - Seward swimmer
Amelia ‘Uhila – Bartlett basketball player
Naomi Bailey - West Valley cross-country runner
Boys
Cooper Kreigmont – Juneau Douglas basketball and football
Tristian Merchant – ACS Cross-Country, track and field
Hunter Sulte – Portland Timbers goalie
For more information about these athletes, check out the Alaska Sports Blog. On Tuesday, Alaska’s News Source Sports Director Patrick Enslow and Alaska Sports Hall of Fame Executive Director Harlow Robinson will announce the winners on the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame Facebook page.
