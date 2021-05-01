Advertisement

6 people being treated at hospital following hazmat exposure at Wasilla shopping center

Members of the Central Mat-Su Fire Department and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough's hazmat team...
Members of the Central Mat-Su Fire Department and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough's hazmat team respond to the Clock Tower shopping center on Friday, April 30, 2021 in Wasilla, Alaska for a report of people feeling ill. At least six people were taken to the hospital.(Rachel McPherron/KTUU)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 8:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - First responders are investigating the cause of a hazardous materials exposure at the Clock Tower in Wasilla, and six people are being treated at a local hospital.

Ken Barkley, director of emergency services for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, said the department got a report of people feeling ill at the Wasilla shopping center around 6 p.m. Friday. A borough hazmat team responded along with the Central Mat-Su Fire Department, he said.

“Right now we’re trying to find out exactly what is causing it,” Barkley said.

Six people were taken to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center — four by ambulance and two who arrived later in a private vehicle — and are now being treated for irritated eyes and respiratory symptoms, according to Alan Craft, director of marketing and public relations. They are being tested for possible cyanide poisoning, he said, and will be kept several hours for observation. One patient requires further observation, he said.

A few other employees and customers had already evacuated from the building by the time first responders got to the Clock Tower, according to Barkley.

He said the hazmat team entered the Clock Tower, and got two different readings when they investigated. Now, they need to confirm those readings, he said. A hazmat team from Anchorage was on its way to assist Friday night.

No one from the public will be allowed back into the building until the situation has been resolved, Barkley said.

The hazmat team is trying to determine what the chemical is, and its source, Barkley said, to be able to mitigate it and make it safe for people to reenter the building. As of 10 p.m. Friday night, Barkley said the hazmat team was still inside the building trying to assess the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with additional details.

Most Read

Marjorie Gardner of Wasilla had contemplated divorce due to her husband's behavior and reported...
Troopers: Wasilla woman killed, husband charged with her murder
A note left at Kriner's Diner on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Man pays for meal at Kriner’s Diner months after he walked on tab
Arizona man indicted on charge of sexual abuse of a minor while on flight to Alaska
Shot in the interior of Alaska from Birch Lake, purplish clouds and green aurora are fanned out...
Dunleavy introduces legislation to allow Alaskans to purchase, lease public lands for recreational sites
Four-time Iditarod champion Lance Mackey was involved in a brutal car crash at the Wenatchee...
‘I’ve never seen anything like this happen before’: Lance Mackey survives race car crash in Washington

Latest News

Paul and Marilyn Hueper say the FBI searched their home in Homer, Alaska on April 28, 2021 in...
Homer couple whose home was searched by FBI says it was a case of mistaken identity
Sunshine is back just in time for the weekend
Sunshine is back just in time for the weekend
Generic photo of blurred police lights (Source: KFVS)
Human remains found on beach in Nikiski
Acting Anchorage Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson participates in an interview with Alaska's News...
‘Leadership comes in all forms’: A conversation with Anchorage’s acting mayor