6 people being treated at hospital following hazmat exposure at Wasilla shopping center

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - First responders are investigating the cause of a hazardous materials exposure at the Clock Tower in Wasilla, and six people are being treated at a local hospital.

Ken Barkley, director of emergency services for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, said the department got a report of people feeling ill at the Wasilla shopping center around 6 p.m. Friday. A borough hazmat team responded along with the Central Mat-Su Fire Department, he said.

“Right now we’re trying to find out exactly what is causing it,” Barkley said.

Six people were taken to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center — four by ambulance and two who arrived later in a private vehicle — and are now being treated for irritated eyes and respiratory symptoms, according to Alan Craft, director of marketing and public relations. They are being tested for possible cyanide poisoning, he said, and will be kept several hours for observation. One patient requires further observation, he said.

A few other employees and customers had already evacuated from the building by the time first responders got to the Clock Tower, according to Barkley.

He said the hazmat team entered the Clock Tower, and got two different readings when they investigated. Now, they need to confirm those readings, he said. A hazmat team from Anchorage was on its way to assist Friday night.

No one from the public will be allowed back into the building until the situation has been resolved, Barkley said.

The hazmat team is trying to determine what the chemical is, and its source, Barkley said, to be able to mitigate it and make it safe for people to reenter the building. As of 10 p.m. Friday night, Barkley said the hazmat team was still inside the building trying to assess the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with additional details.