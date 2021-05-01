Human remains found on beach in Nikiski

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Human remains are on their way to be identified in Anchorage after being discovered on the beach in Nikiski, according to Alaska State Troopers.

People traveling along the beach in Nikiski found the remains on Thursday, troopers wrote in an online dispatch. The body of an unidentified person was located near the intersection of South Miller Loop and the Kenai Spur Highway, said AST Public Information Officer Gretchen Weiss-Brooks in an email.

“In that area there is a bluff overlooking the water close to the road and the body was found at the bottom of the bluff,” she wrote.

State troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers responded to the scene, and the medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy and work to identify the person, according to the dispatch.

There were no obvious signs of foul play where the body was found, troopers wrote, and the investigation is ongoing.

According to Weiss-Brooks, it appears the body was exposed to water at some point.

