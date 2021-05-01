Murkowski and Sullivan fight to restore tourism in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The threat of almost no cruise ships traveling to the state could severely impact Alaska and its economy, and U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan say they’re fighting to allow cruises to sail to the state.

Murkowski spoke on the U.S. Senate floor this week pleading with her colleagues to review and pass the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act (ATRA). The bill, co-sponsored by Sullivan, would help alleviate restrictions for cruise ships traveling between Washington and Alaska, bypassing Canada altogether. Currently, cruise ships are required by U.S. law to stop in Canada.

“I recognize the deep anxiety among Alaskans across the state. Know that the Alaska Congressional Delegation understands the challenges that our coastal communities are feeling. We are working every angle at the local, state and federal level to make sure that Alaskans make it through this next year. We are still pushing and still working to provide an opportunity for cruises to sail to Alaska,” said Murkowski.

On February 4, Canadian Minister of Transportation announced two new orders which ban cruise ships in all Canadian waters until February 28, 2022.

