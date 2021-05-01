Advertisement

Powerful quake hits off northern Japan; minor injuries

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit early Saturday at a depth of...
The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit early Saturday at a depth of 47 kilometers (30 miles) off the coast of Miyagi prefecture.(US Geological Survey)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 4:20 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — A strong earthquake has struck off northern Japan, causing was no risk of a tsunami.

Three people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening in Miyagi prefecture, and buildings shook in Tokyo.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit early Saturday at a depth of 47 kilometers (30 miles) off the coast of Miyagi prefecture.

That area of the country’s rugged northeast was devastated by the massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami that left more than 18,000 people dead.

Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority reported no abnormalities at nuclear plants.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A note left at Kriner's Diner on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Man pays for meal at Kriner’s Diner months after he walked on tab
Members of the Central Mat-Su Fire Department and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough's hazmat team...
6 people being treated at hospital following hazmat exposure at Wasilla shopping center
Marjorie Gardner of Wasilla had contemplated divorce due to her husband's behavior and reported...
Troopers: Wasilla woman killed, husband charged with her murder
Paul and Marilyn Hueper say the FBI searched their home in Homer, Alaska on April 28, 2021 in...
Homer couple whose home was searched by FBI says it was a case of mistaken identity
Arizona man indicted on charge of sexual abuse of a minor while on flight to Alaska

Latest News

An officer was killed after being run over by a suspect in a stolen car. (Source: KPHO via CNN...
Arizona officer killed by suspect in stolen car
In this Sept. 11, 2011 file photo, a U.S. Army soldier walks past an American Flag hanging in...
Formal start of final phase of Afghan pullout by US, NATO
A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 mourns at a crematorium in Jammu, in Jammu, India,...
Hospital fire kills 18 virus patients as India steps up jabs
In this file photo dated Tuesday, April 20, 2021, Iran's Governor to the International Atomic...
Diplomats from 5 nations resuming Iran nuclear talks