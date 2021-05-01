Senator Dan Sullivan steps in after FBI raid couples home in Homer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Senator Dan Sullivan is stepping in on the FBI’s raid of a Homer business owner’s home earlier this week.

In a post on Sullivan’s Facebook page, Sullivan said he’s a strong supporter of law enforcement but has questions about how the situation in Homer was handled. The statement reads in part, “As part of the U.S. Senate’s oversight responsibilities, I will be asking FBI Director Christopher Wray and the special agent in charge of the Alaska field office about the recent federal law enforcement actions in Homer, and if these actions infringed upon the civil liberties of the Alaskans involved.”

On Friday the FBI confirmed with Alaska’s News Source that the FBI conducted a court authorized search, but would not elaborate on further details.

