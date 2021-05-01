Advertisement

Sunshine returns just in time for the weekend

Friday weather update from Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey
By Melissa Frey
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The storm that brought rain, snow, and cooler air to Southcentral Thursday is already moving east of the area. A few showers will linger in Prince William Sound and across the Copper River Basin, but sunny skies will hold into the weekend for the rest of the region.

This storm brought in .08″ of rain to Anchorage, not much, but it bumped our monthly total to 0.17″ which is still more than a quarter of an inch below normal for an average April. This month tied for the 14th driest April on record and was the driest April in seven years.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 40s and low 50s this weekend but will return to the mid-50s by the end of next week. We have just one storm headed our way next week, which will bring increasing clouds starting Sunday and a chance for light rain on Tuesday.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

