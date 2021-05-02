Anchorage’s Hunter Sulte makes MLS debut with Portland Timbers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage goalkeeper Hunter Sulte became the second Alaskan ever to play Major League Soccer after his debut with the Portland Timbers against FC Dallas on Saturday.

The Timbers lost 4-1, but Sulte left his mark becoming the tallest goalkeeper in Major League Soccer history at 6′7″ along with being the second-youngest goalkeeper to ever start in the professional soccer league at 19-years-old and six days.

“I was looking around like this is real,” Sulte said after the game. “I just have to stay focused and prove that I deserve to be here and I’ve been working my whole life to be here, that was my main thought.”

With a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal against Club America on Wednesday the Timbers wanted to give their starting goalie Jeff Attinella a break opening the door for Sulte. The Anchorage goalkeeper signed with the Timbers in November and expected to be loaned out for the 2021 season.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.