Advertisement

Bid to censure Romney for Trump impeachment votes fails

Sen. Mitt Romney addresses the Utah Republican Party 2021 Organizing Convention Saturday, May...
Sen. Mitt Romney addresses the Utah Republican Party 2021 Organizing Convention Saturday, May 1, 2021, in West Valley City, Utah. Romney was booed as he addressed the Utah GOP convention.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 5:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Republicans booed Sen. Mitt Romney but ultimately rejected a motion to censure him Saturday for his votes at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trials.

The measure narrowly failed, 798 to 711, in a vote by delegates to the state GOP convention, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Romney drew heavy boos when he came to the podium earlier in the day.

Davis County delegate Don Guymon, who authored the resolution, said Romney’s votes to remove Trump from office “hurt the Constitution and hurt the party.”

“This was a process driven by Democrats who hated Trump,” Guymon said. “Romney’s vote in the first impeachment emboldened Democrats who continued to harass Trump.”

The proposal, among several platform changes debated Saturday, also sought to praise the other members of Utah’s congressional delegation for their support of the former president.

Others warned supporting the censure risked defining the party around Trump instead of the conservative principles most delegates treasure.

“If the point of all this is to let Mitt Romney know we’re displeased with him, trust me, he knows,” said Salt Lake County delegate Emily de Azavedo Brown. “Let’s not turn this into a Trump or no Trump thing. Are we a party of principle or a party of a person?”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the Central Mat-Su Fire Department and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough's hazmat team...
Wasilla shopping center back open after 7 people hospitalized due to hazmat exposure
A note left at Kriner's Diner on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Man pays for meal at Kriner’s Diner months after he walked on tab
Paul and Marilyn Hueper say the FBI searched their home in Homer, Alaska on April 28, 2021 in...
Homer couple whose home was searched by FBI says it was a case of mistaken identity
Marjorie Gardner of Wasilla had contemplated divorce due to her husband's behavior and reported...
Troopers: Wasilla woman killed, husband charged with her murder
Generic photo of blurred police lights (Source: KFVS)
Human remains found on beach in Nikiski

Latest News

Avalanche forecasters warn danger still high through spring
A large police presence can be seen outside the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport...
Spokesperson: People shot at Wisconsin casino
Frost advisories for most of the Panhandle
Saturday Evening Forecast
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers...
NKorea warns US of ‘very grave situation’ over Biden speech