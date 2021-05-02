Advertisement

Body found near Eklutna Lake Road in Chugiak

(KTUU)
By Kristen Durand
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 8:43 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is investigating after a body was found at the base of a cliff near Eklutna Lake Road in Chugiak.

Officers received the report around 4 p.m. Saturday. APD says the circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious.

According to a release from APD, the body is an adult and has been taken to the medical examiner for identification and determination of the cause of death.

APD officers found the body with the help of the Chugiak Volunteer Fire Department and Anchorage Fire Department. The victim’s identity will be released once next-of-kin is notified.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the Central Mat-Su Fire Department and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough's hazmat team...
Wasilla shopping center back open after 7 people hospitalized due to hazmat exposure
A note left at Kriner's Diner on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Man pays for meal at Kriner’s Diner months after he walked on tab
Paul and Marilyn Hueper say the FBI searched their home in Homer, Alaska on April 28, 2021 in...
Homer couple whose home was searched by FBI says it was a case of mistaken identity
Marjorie Gardner of Wasilla had contemplated divorce due to her husband's behavior and reported...
Troopers: Wasilla woman killed, husband charged with her murder
Generic photo of blurred police lights (Source: KFVS)
Human remains found on beach in Nikiski

Latest News

Avalanche forecasters warn danger still high through spring
Frost advisories for most of the Panhandle
Saturday Evening Forecast
Members of the Central Mat-Su Fire Department and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough's hazmat team...
Wasilla shopping center back open after 7 people hospitalized due to hazmat exposure
Paul and Marilyn Hueper say the FBI searched their home in Homer, Alaska on April 28, 2021 in...
Homer couple whose home was searched by FBI says it was a case of mistaken identity