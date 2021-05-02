Body found near Eklutna Lake Road in Chugiak

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is investigating after a body was found at the base of a cliff near Eklutna Lake Road in Chugiak.

Officers received the report around 4 p.m. Saturday. APD says the circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious.

According to a release from APD, the body is an adult and has been taken to the medical examiner for identification and determination of the cause of death.

APD officers found the body with the help of the Chugiak Volunteer Fire Department and Anchorage Fire Department. The victim’s identity will be released once next-of-kin is notified.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

