Cabin Fever Reliever gets the Anchorage running season underway

Cabin Fever Reliever
Cabin Fever Reliever(Austin Sjong)
By Austin Sjong
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 10:31 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Skinny Raven kicked off the Anchorage outdoor running season with the Cabin Fever Reliever in east Anchorage. The event started and finished at the Chuck Albrecht Fields with runners of all ages and speeds making a large loop followed by a smaller loop on Doctor M.L.K. Jr Ave.

The starting line was very 2021 with no mass start, instead, racers were let out in waves. No more than ten people were allowed to take off from the start at once and as the first groups went out eventually it was widdled down to waves of one or two people. There were no large gatherings at the start or the finish line with finishers crossing the line receiving a Hawaiian lei then going on their way.

For many of the racers however it was just a chance to get some cabin fever relief, hence the name of the race. Many racers wearing Hawaiian shirts and makeshift hula skirts. The sun was out and smiles were everywhere you looked as Skinny Raven has officially kicked off the summer racing season.

Overall Female ResultsFinishing Time
Michelle Baxter18:47
Ava Earl19:10
Krista Inscho19:50
Overall Male ResultsFinishing Time
Aaron Fletcher15:50
Brady Burrough16:40
Jerome Ross16:40

