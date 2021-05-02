Clouds return to Southcentral, a chance of frost for Southeast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After a day of sunshine on Saturday, the clouds will make a return to Southcentral on Sunday. Mostly cloudy skies for the Kenai Peninsula and around Prince William Sound. The Mat-Su Valleys should expect partly cloudy skies and Anchorage will see increasing clouds through the morning hours.

The Panhandle will see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for Sunday with a new front moving in Sunday night. That will bring rain to the southern areas of Southeast by early Monday morning. Frost Advisories are in place for much of Southeast for late night Saturday into early Sunday morning. This means temperatures could drop below 36 degrees. Frost advisories and freeze warnings are dependent on the date and specific to the region. The “official” growing season for Southeast begins on May 1 and runs through Sept. 15. For other areas, such as Anchorage, the growing season doesn’t start until the beginning of June, so even though temperatures will be near or below freezing during May, frost advisories wouldn’t be issued until after June 1.

Anchorage saw a record low Saturday morning, hitting 26 degrees. The previous record low temperatures for May 1 was 27 degrees set in 1957.

