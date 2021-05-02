Advertisement

Cybersecurity attack forces Alaska Court System to temporarily go offline

(AP)
By Kristen Durand
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 10:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Online services for the Alaska Court System are offline temporarily while the ACS removes malware from its servers following a cybersecurity attack.

The disconnect affects online services including its website and the ability to look up case information in CourtView.

According to a release, ACS does not believe any confidential court documents or employee information was compromised. The release says no customer credit card information was compromised.

Details about where the attack came from are unclear, as well as when the courts will be able to reconnect to the internet.

According to the court system, emergency and essential hearings will continue to occur. Any other schedule changes will be communicated to involved parties.

The court system will post updates and more information about accessing services and court calendars on it’s Facebook page and Twitter account.

