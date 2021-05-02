Girdwood and Turnagain Arm homeowners could see property tax spike

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Homeowners in Girdwood and Turnagain Arm are worried about the possibility of a substantial tax increase, they also say it’s the result of a mix-up with the Municipality’s 20-21 operating budget. The Anchorage Assembly is holding a special meeting Monday to address the issue.

“We were not expecting anything this large, especially because it was a mistake that caused it. Its a very inequitable situation,” said Mike Edgington, Co-Chair, Girdwood Board of Supervisors.

In some areas, homes outside of the muni’s emergency service areas could see an unintended bill of more than $260 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.

It boils down to the use of COVID-19 relief money that was used on first responder payroll, and making sure that residents living outside of those services areas see equitable savings.

“Neither the assembly nor administration intended that a fraction of Anchorage residents should experience disproportionately higher taxes due to COVID-19 spending relief programs for all residents. That’s what we are hoping to fix on Monday, and we will present it to the assembly and we’re hopeful that they will support it and they will understand what we’ve done and why we’re doing it,” said Jason Bockenstedt, Chief of Staff, Municipality of Anchorage.

The special meeting is set for Monday, May 3 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. inside Loussac Library in the 4th Floor Learning Commons.

