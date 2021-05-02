McHugh Creek to Rainbow closed due to bear activity

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s that time of year again to be bear aware. McHugh Creek to Rainbow is closed due to bear activity, according to the Alaska State Parks Facebook page.

The new activity is said to be due to a moose carcass.

Staff is advising people to stay away from the area and to travel with bear spray or an air horn if a person is on any trail.

**Chugach Update** McHugh to Rainbow is closed. Due to bear activity around a moose carcass, this area is temporarily... Posted by Alaska State Parks on Sunday, May 2, 2021

