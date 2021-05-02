Multiple fire departments respond to grass fire near milepost 60 Parks Highway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Never leave your fire unattended even for just five minutes, that is what the Houston Fire Department is advising. This comes after a person left a small 2x2 pile to burn for five unattended, according to a Facebook post on Saturday. When they came back out, AFD said the person’s yard was on fire.

The West Lakes fire departments, Alaska Division of Forestry, and Matanuska Electric Association also responded to the fire that started near milepost 60 of the Parks Highway. The fire burned around 0.3 acres.

A debris burn around milepost 60 Parks Highway resulted in a multi-jurisdiction response from Houston and West Lakes... Posted by Houston Fire Department (of Alaska) on Saturday, May 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.