Wasilla teen arrested for impersonating police and trying to stop drivers

(KTVF)
By Marlise Irby
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 12:38 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers arrested 19-year-old Eliazar Rubio of Wasilla on multiple charges including impersonating a public servant, according to Daily Dispatch.

AST received reports just before 2 p.m. on Saturday of a black pickup truck near Pittman Road and Peninsula Drive in Wasilla that was attempting to pull over drivers. Troopers reported the vehicle also had a police siren and red and blue flashing lights.

AST received many calls on the vehicle and driver. One person was able to take of photo of the black truck and give it to troopers.

During the investigation, troopers identified Rubio was operating the vehicle while using a siren and a red and blue flashing light from inside the vehicle.

Elazar was taken to Mat-Su Pretrial in Palmer and is being held without bail.

