It’s clouds and showers to start the week

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 6:48 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The cloudy skies will stick around for most of the week ahead across Southcentral. Coastal areas should expect to see some rain showers -- snow at the higher elevations -- come through starting Monday evening. It doesn’t look like any of the rain/snow will make it over the mountains into Anchorage and the Mat-Su.

Southeast is looking at a rainy start to the week ahead. Rain moves in tonight around the southern and central areas of the Panhandle. The rain moves north over the next few days. The rain will stick around through Tuesday with chances of rain throughout the rest of the week.

