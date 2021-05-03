New week brings the return of clouds and showers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gone is the crystal clear blue skies, as an active weather pattern has returned to Southcentral. Waking up this morning, many locations are already seeing an increase in clouds with temperatures holding in the 30s. This trend of cool mornings and cloudy skies will stay with us as we head through the rest of the week.

For today, the majority of the rain will stay confined to coastal regions where up to a quarter to half an inch of rain is possible from Kodiak to points north along the Gulf Coast. The rain will be very light in nature and may even bring several hours of dry time, but the clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the 40s through the day. The same can’t be said for areas inland, as the day is expected to be a dry one. With that said, we will still see a noticeable increase in clouds through the day with highs climbing into the mid 50s.

While we are on the drier side today, we’ll see a chance for rain returning through the afternoon and evening hours Tuesday. This will bring some areas from Anchorage to the valley seeing up to a tenth of an inch of rain if not more. With the increase in rain, we’ll also see temperatures a few degrees cooler. Even with the clouds and rain though, we should still manage to top out right at 50 degrees.

We dry out through the rest of the week, with a mixture of sun and clouds staying with us. This will allow temperatures to rebound back into the mid 50s, with our warmest day likely coming Friday.

Have a wonderful week!

