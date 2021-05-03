Advertisement

Video shows 6-year-old’s close call with shark at Oahu beach

By HNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:14 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 6-year-old girl had a close call with a shark in Oahu waters over the weekend ― and it was all captured on video.

Sheri Gouveia shot the video of her daughter, Anela Rezentes, while at Oahu’s Kalama Beach on Sunday. It’s a beach they frequent.

She told Hawaii News Now she was taking video of the girl playing around in the waves when all of a sudden, the girl started darting out of the water.

That’s when she learned that a shark came within inches of the girl before swimming away. The girl was not hurt.

Gouveia said her daughter was glad to have “angels to keep her safe.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found near Eklutna Lake Road in Chugiak
FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at...
Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31
Wasilla teen arrested for impersonating police and trying to stop drivers
Black bear stock photo
McHugh Creek to Rainbow closed due to bear activity
Senator Dan Sullivan steps in after FBI raid couples home in Homer

Latest News

A record number of people are traveling by car and plane as consumer confidence soars.
Americans get the travel bug again
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan, speaks at Guilford Technical...
EPA rule to phase out gases used in refrigerators, coolants
Wasilla teen arrested for impersonating police and trying to stop drivers
Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley arrives to the chamber ahead of President Joe Biden...
Top general drops opposition to change in sex assault policy
Members of the Central Mat-Su Fire Department and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough's hazmat team...
Wasilla shopping center open again after 7 people hospitalized due to hazmat exposure