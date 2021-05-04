Advertisement

271 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported Saturday through Monday

By Megan Pacer
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 271 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, as well as one additional death related to the virus.

The department no longer updates data over the weekend. COVID-19 cases from Saturday and Sunday are reported along with Monday’s data.

The individual who died was a Wasilla man in his 50s, according to a release from DHSS. His death was recorded over the weekend, as were four additional hospitalizations for COVID-19. There have been nearly 1,500 total hospitalization for COVID-19 in Alaska since the pandemic started, and there are currently 61 people being hospitalized for the virus statewide.

There are also five people being hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID-19, according to DHSS.

Of the 271 new cases identified from Saturday through Monday, 264 of those were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:

  • Anchorage: 70
  • Fairbanks: 64
  • Wasilla: 29
  • North Pole: 21
  • Juneau: 12
  • Palmer: 11
  • Ketchikan: 8
  • Eagle River: 6
  • Kenai: 5
  • Kodiak: 4
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 3
  • Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 3
  • Anchor Point: 2
  • Big Lake: 2
  • Chugiak: 2
  • Delta Junction: 2
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 2
  • Sutton-Alpine: 2
  • Willow: 2
  • Copper River Census Area: 1
  • Homer: 1
  • Houston: 1
  • Kotzebue: 1
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 1
  • North Slope Borough: 1
  • Seward: 1
  • Sitka: 1
  • Soldotna: 1
  • Sterling: 1
  • Valdez: 1
  • Wrangell: 1
  • Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

The state also recorded seven additional COVID-19 cases among nonresidents from Saturday through Monday — two in Anchorage, one in Fairbanks, one in Kodiak, one in the North Slope Borough, one in Prudhoe Bay and one in an unknown location.

As of Monday evening, more than 50% of all eligible Alaskans age 16 and older have gotten one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data, and 45% are fully vaccinated. In the Anchorage region, 54% of eligible people have gotten one dose and 47.5% are fully vaccinated.

Since the pandemic began, the state has recorded a total of 342 Alaska resident deaths that have been related to COVID-19.

The state has performed more than 2.1 million COVID-19 tests and has a seven-day average positivity rate of 2.19%.

