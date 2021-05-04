Anchorage Fire Department responding to house fire in Hillside neighborhood

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - First responders are working to douse a house fire near Beacon Hill Drive in the Hillside neighborhood of Anchorage.

Training Assistant Chief Alex Boyd said 14 units are responding to the fire. They will likely be there for a few hours Monday night, he said.

The home was pretty heavily involved when firefighters arrived on the scene, Boyd said. He said the department asks that people avoid the area so fire tenders can efficiently move water between the fill station near Service High School and the fire location.

Boyd said crews made contact with one resident of the home upon arrival, but did not have further information about whether its occupants were home at the time it started.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

