Colorado man dies in crevasse fall near Eldridge Glacier

A mountaineering skier died after falling into a crevasse near Elridge Glacier in Denali State...
A mountaineering skier died after falling into a crevasse near Elridge Glacier in Denali State Park and Preserve on Monday.(KTUU)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 12:57 PM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ski mountaineer died after falling about 100 feet into a crevasse near Eldridge Glacier on Monday, according to a Denali National Park and Preserve press release.

The release said the ski mountaineer had been identified as Mason Stansfield, 28, of Ouray, Colorado.

At around 3:30 p.m. that day, national park mountaineering rangers received notice that someone had fallen into a crevasse in the southeastern sector of the park near the Eldridge Glacier. The release said the partner who reported the fall could not see or communicate with Stansfield.

Within 30 minutes of the emergency call, a high-altitude helicopter pilot and two mountaineering rangers left Talkeetna State Airport to help recover Stansfield. The rescuers flew to the party’s GPS coordinates located on the south spur of the Eldridge Glacier in gently sloping terrain at an elevation just below 8,000 feet, according to the release.

The pilot dropped off the two mountaineering rangers and returned to Talkeetna to pick up two more rescuers to assist. During that time, one of the mountaineering rangers on the scene was lowered into the crevasse in search of Standfield. Upon reaching him, about 100 feet below the glacier surface, the ranger confirmed Stansfield had died in the fall.

The release said Stanfield’s uninjured partner was then transported back to Talkeetna. Denali mountaineering rangers recovered Stansfield’s remains later that evening.

