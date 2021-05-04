Advertisement

Derek Chauvin’s attorney files motion for new trial

Derek Chauvin, the former cop on trial in the death of George Floyd, said he will not testify...
Derek Chauvin, the former cop on trial in the death of George Floyd, said he will not testify in his own defense.
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 2:52 PM AKDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Derek Chauvin’s attorney filed a motion on Tuesday for a new trial.

Attorney Eric Nelson says Chauvin should have a new trial in the “interests of justice; abuse of discretion that deprived the Defendant of a fair trial; prosecutorial and jury misconduct; errors of law at trial; and a verdict that is contrary to law.”

The motion also made allegations of jury misconduct, prosecutorial misconduct, witness intimidation and the impact of publicity.

Nelson also said the court “abused its discretion” in not granting a change of venue or sequestering the jury.

Last month, the former Minneapolis police officer was convicted on three counts for the death of George Floyd.

There is no word on when the judge will respond to the motion for a new trial.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. Gray News contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of Jerilyn Nicholson, 27, was found at the base of a cliff near Eklutna Lake Road on...
Police identify body found near Eklutna Lake Road as woman missing from Eagle River
Alaskan dies in vehicle rollover in Canada
Firefighters respond to a house fire near Beacon Hill Drive in the Hillside neighborhood of...
1 person taken to hospital after Hillside house fire
Wasilla teen arrested for impersonating police and trying to stop drivers
FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at...
Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31

Latest News

Mexico City fire fighters and rescue personnel work to recover victims from a subway car that...
Overpass collapse on Mexico City metro kills at least 24
President Joe Biden: We are ready to move on vaccinating kids between the ages of 12-15 when...
Biden aims for vaccinating 70% of adult Americans by July 4
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he boards...
Trump PAC launches ‘communications platform’ amid social media ban
A tornado outbreak spawned by violent storms in the South has turned deadly.
Storms spawn twisters in Mississippi, kill 3 across South