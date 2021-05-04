Quiet weather continues as we move through first week of May

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The clouds rolled in across Southcentral today, but no rain and temperatures stayed warm.

A storm is moving into the Gulf of Alaska, which will eventually spread light rain showers across most of Southcentral. The coast areas will be the first to see it early in the day, followed by Anchorage and the valley later into the afternoon. The rainfall totals out of this storm will be light and then we’ll get right back to dry, partly sunny skies Wednesday.

Temperatures will stay warm overnight, in the mid-30s, but we’ll only climb to near 50° Tuesday afternoon. By Thursday high temperatures will be back to the mid-50s where we’ll likely stay through the weekend.

There’s only one other chance for rain this week and that is early Saturday.

Have a great start to your Tuesday!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

