Advertisement

Quiet weather continues as we move through first week of May

Monday weather update from Meteorologist Melissa Frey
By Melissa Frey
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:34 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The clouds rolled in across Southcentral today, but no rain and temperatures stayed warm.

A storm is moving into the Gulf of Alaska, which will eventually spread light rain showers across most of Southcentral. The coast areas will be the first to see it early in the day, followed by Anchorage and the valley later into the afternoon. The rainfall totals out of this storm will be light and then we’ll get right back to dry, partly sunny skies Wednesday.

Temperatures will stay warm overnight, in the mid-30s, but we’ll only climb to near 50° Tuesday afternoon. By Thursday high temperatures will be back to the mid-50s where we’ll likely stay through the weekend.

There’s only one other chance for rain this week and that is early Saturday.

Have a great start to your Tuesday!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found near Eklutna Lake Road in Chugiak
The body of Jerilyn Nicholson, 27, was found at the base of a cliff near Eklutna Lake Road on...
Police identify body found near Eklutna Lake Road as woman missing from Eagle River
FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at...
Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31
Wasilla teen arrested for impersonating police and trying to stop drivers
Alaskan dies in vehicle rollover in Canada