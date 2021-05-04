Senior Native Youth Olympics go virtual
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state competitions for the Native Youth Olympics have gone virtual. Throughout the week, Alaska’s Sports Source will be announcing the winning kicks, jumps and pulls.
Between April 5 and April 30, athletes from in grades seven through 12 across Alaska submitted videos, with the top five athletes competing in a virtual competition that was streamed live from their hometowns.
Today, there were result for the top five placing athletes in the Alaskan High Kick and the Scissor Broad Jump. The events are two of the most challenging out of them all, testing athletes’ balance and jumping ability.
|Alaskan High Kick Girls
|School
|Height and misses
|Cayla Calver
|King Cove
|64 inches, 0 misses
|Ashlen Malchoff
|Port Graham
|60 inches, 0 misses
|Ashlyn McRoberts
|Houston Jr/Sr
|60 inches, 0 misses
|Emilee Wilson
|Kenai Central
|60 inches, 0 misses
|Regan Hoblet
|Mt. Edgecumbe
|60 inches, 0 misses
|Zaida Baldwin
|Kotzebue
|60 inches, 0 misses
|Alaskan High Kick Boys
|School
|Height and misses
|Colton Paul
|Mt.Edgecumbe
|88 inches, 1 miss
|Ezra Elisoff
|Thunder Mountain
|84 inches, 2 misses
|Alan Borbridge
|Mt.Edgecumbe
|78 inches, 1 miss
|Paris Hebel
|Nome Beltz
|74 inches, 0 misses
|Parker Kenick
|Nome Beltz
|74 inches, 0 misses
|Scissor Broad Jump Girls
|School
|Distance
|Cayla Calver
|King Cove
|24 feet, 9 inches
|Regan Hoblet
|Mt.Edgecumbe
|24 feet, 5 inches
|Suzanne Mireles
|Houston Jr/Sr
|24 feet, 3/4 inches
|Cadence Dray
|Dillingham
|23 feet, 11 1/2 inches
|McCrae Mills
|Houston Jr/Sr
|23 feet, 11 1/4 inches
|Scissor Broad Jump Boys
|School
|Distance
|Herwin Riodil
|Unalaska
|32 feet, 6 inches
|Colton Paul
|Mt.Edgecumbe
|32 feet, 3 1/4 inches
|Alukka Ivanoff
|Unalakleet
|32 feet, 1 1/2 inches
|Derek Seppilu Jr.
|Hogarth Kingeekuk Sr. Memorial
|32 feet, 1 1/4 inches
|Christian Gardiner
|Dillingham
|31 feet, 5 3/4 inches
All week, Alaska’s Sports Source will be showing you the winning athletes in each event, so make sure to tune into the late news edition to see winning moments.
