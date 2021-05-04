Advertisement

Senior Native Youth Olympics go virtual

By Austin Sjong
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state competitions for the Native Youth Olympics have gone virtual. Throughout the week, Alaska’s Sports Source will be announcing the winning kicks, jumps and pulls.

Between April 5 and April 30, athletes from in grades seven through 12 across Alaska submitted videos, with the top five athletes competing in a virtual competition that was streamed live from their hometowns.

Today, there were result for the top five placing athletes in the Alaskan High Kick and the Scissor Broad Jump. The events are two of the most challenging out of them all, testing athletes’ balance and jumping ability.

Alaskan High Kick GirlsSchoolHeight and misses
Cayla CalverKing Cove64 inches, 0 misses
Ashlen MalchoffPort Graham60 inches, 0 misses
Ashlyn McRobertsHouston Jr/Sr60 inches, 0 misses
Emilee WilsonKenai Central60 inches, 0 misses
Regan HobletMt. Edgecumbe60 inches, 0 misses
Zaida BaldwinKotzebue60 inches, 0 misses
Alaskan High Kick BoysSchoolHeight and misses
Colton PaulMt.Edgecumbe88 inches, 1 miss
Ezra ElisoffThunder Mountain84 inches, 2 misses
Alan BorbridgeMt.Edgecumbe78 inches, 1 miss
Paris HebelNome Beltz74 inches, 0 misses
Parker KenickNome Beltz74 inches, 0 misses
Scissor Broad Jump GirlsSchoolDistance
Cayla CalverKing Cove24 feet, 9 inches
Regan HobletMt.Edgecumbe24 feet, 5 inches
Suzanne MirelesHouston Jr/Sr24 feet, 3/4 inches
Cadence DrayDillingham23 feet, 11 1/2 inches
McCrae MillsHouston Jr/Sr23 feet, 11 1/4 inches
Scissor Broad Jump BoysSchoolDistance
Herwin RiodilUnalaska32 feet, 6 inches
Colton PaulMt.Edgecumbe32 feet, 3 1/4 inches
Alukka IvanoffUnalakleet32 feet, 1 1/2 inches
Derek Seppilu Jr.Hogarth Kingeekuk Sr. Memorial32 feet, 1 1/4 inches
Christian GardinerDillingham31 feet, 5 3/4 inches

All week, Alaska’s Sports Source will be showing you the winning athletes in each event, so make sure to tune into the late news edition to see winning moments.

