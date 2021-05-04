Senior Native Youth Olympics go virtual

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state competitions for the Native Youth Olympics have gone virtual. Throughout the week, Alaska’s Sports Source will be announcing the winning kicks, jumps and pulls.

Between April 5 and April 30, athletes from in grades seven through 12 across Alaska submitted videos, with the top five athletes competing in a virtual competition that was streamed live from their hometowns.

Today, there were result for the top five placing athletes in the Alaskan High Kick and the Scissor Broad Jump. The events are two of the most challenging out of them all, testing athletes’ balance and jumping ability.

Alaskan High Kick Girls School Height and misses Cayla Calver King Cove 64 inches, 0 misses Ashlen Malchoff Port Graham 60 inches, 0 misses Ashlyn McRoberts Houston Jr/Sr 60 inches, 0 misses Emilee Wilson Kenai Central 60 inches, 0 misses Regan Hoblet Mt. Edgecumbe 60 inches, 0 misses Zaida Baldwin Kotzebue 60 inches, 0 misses

Alaskan High Kick Boys School Height and misses Colton Paul Mt.Edgecumbe 88 inches, 1 miss Ezra Elisoff Thunder Mountain 84 inches, 2 misses Alan Borbridge Mt.Edgecumbe 78 inches, 1 miss Paris Hebel Nome Beltz 74 inches, 0 misses Parker Kenick Nome Beltz 74 inches, 0 misses

Scissor Broad Jump Girls School Distance Cayla Calver King Cove 24 feet, 9 inches Regan Hoblet Mt.Edgecumbe 24 feet, 5 inches Suzanne Mireles Houston Jr/Sr 24 feet, 3/4 inches Cadence Dray Dillingham 23 feet, 11 1/2 inches McCrae Mills Houston Jr/Sr 23 feet, 11 1/4 inches

Scissor Broad Jump Boys School Distance Herwin Riodil Unalaska 32 feet, 6 inches Colton Paul Mt.Edgecumbe 32 feet, 3 1/4 inches Alukka Ivanoff Unalakleet 32 feet, 1 1/2 inches Derek Seppilu Jr. Hogarth Kingeekuk Sr. Memorial 32 feet, 1 1/4 inches Christian Gardiner Dillingham 31 feet, 5 3/4 inches

All week, Alaska’s Sports Source will be showing you the winning athletes in each event, so make sure to tune into the late news edition to see winning moments.

