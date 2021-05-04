The force of rain today, but the sun strikes back Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you’re looking for the sunshine today, you’re looking in Alderaan places. Overcast skies are making a return to much of Southcentral, with rain showers soon to follow. Hans down it won’t be the greatest day this week, although the force should keep any showers at bay until the afternoon hours.

The greatest concentration of rain is across coastal regions of Southcentral, where up to half an inch if not three quarters of an inch of rain can be expected. The parent low associated with this system is weakening near Kodiak Island, with a northward movement of moisture expected to build into Anchorage and surrounding areas through the day. It’s likely the evening commute could yield some rain, with up to a tenth of an inch of rain for inland locations.

The rain will be short-lived, as we dry out through the night into Wednesday. The sun strikes back through the rest of the week, as drier conditions make a return. While we still hold onto some clouds, we’ll see more of the sun and warmer temperatures. It’s likely we’ll see highs top out back into the mid to upper 50s as early as Thursday.

Southeast will also catch some dry time in the days ahead, as a brief dry spell will be seen Wednesday. Wednesday will likely be the nicest day of the week for the Panhandle, as another storm arrives on Southeast’s doorstep by Thursday morning. This will start the clock once more on an active weather pattern.

May the 4th be with you!

