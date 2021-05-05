Advertisement

102 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

By Megan Pacer
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 102 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 94 of which are among Alaska residents.

The state reported no additional deaths related to the virus, leaving the total number of Alaska resident deaths tied to COVID-19 at 342. A total of six nonresidents have also died with COVID-19 while in the state. Alaska continues to have one of the lowest death rates in the country.

The 94 new Alaska resident cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday were identified among residents of the following communities:

  • Anchorage: 18
  • Fairbanks: 18
  • Wasilla: 15
  • North Pole: 7
  • Palmer: 6
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 4
  • Kenai: 3
  • Ketchikan: 3
  • Nome: 3
  • Juneau: 2
  • Bethel Census Area: 1
  • Big Lake: 1
  • Delta Junction: 1
  • Houston: 1
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 1
  • Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1
  • Salcha: 1
  • Seward: 1
  • Sitka: 1
  • Soldotna: 1
  • Sutton-Alpine: 1
  • Valdez: 1
  • Willow: 1
  • Wrangell: 1
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

The state also identified eight new COVID-19 cases among nonresidents on Tuesday — three in Sitka, two seafood industry workers in Unalaska, one in Fairbanks and two in unknown parts of the state.

There are currently 55 people being actively hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, according to state data. There are also eight people being hospitalized with suspected cases of the virus. Since the pandemic began, more than 1,500 Alaska residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, close to 51% of all eligible Alaskans age 16 and older have gotten one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 45% are fully vaccinated, according to DHSS.

In the Anchorage region, more than 54% of eligible residents have gotten one dose of a vaccine, and 47.6% are fully vaccinated.

The state has conducted more than 2.1 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 2.09%.

Alaska’s statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate per 100,000 people over 14 days, remains high, indicating widespread transmission of COVID-19 is ongoing. The Municipality of Anchorage, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Matanuska-Susitna Borough and Kenai Peninsula Borough are all in the high alert category as well.

