Alaska Sports Hall of Fame announces 2021 Pride of Alaska awards

By Austin Sjong
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Pride of Alaska awards for high school athletes are given to the athletes who not only excelled in sports the past year, but have so with integrity and sportsmanship.

The Trajan Langdon Award is presented to an individual or team for integrity, inspiration, and sportsmanship.

Pride of Alaska Boys winner: Tristian Merchant, AC cross-country winner

Pride of Alaska Girls winner: Lydia Jacoby, Seward swimmer

Trajan Langdon award: West Legion Baseball team

Watch the video above for the complete awards show to see all of the finalists and winners.

