Anchorage police responding to shots fired in Mountain View

By Megan Pacer
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:08 PM AKDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Members of the Anchorage Police Department are responding to a report of shots fired in the Mountain View neighborhood.

Officers with the department’s patrol division went to North Hoyt Street around 4:15 p.m., responding to shots fired, according to a Tuesday release from the department. North Hoyt Street is closed between Thompson Avenue and Peterkin Avenue.

People are asked to avoid the area. While the circumstances are still under investigation, officers believe this is an isolated incident, according to the release.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Anchorage Dispatch at 311.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

