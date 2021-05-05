Advertisement

Breaking up on Alaska river systems

The Kuskokwim river is on the move in several locations
By Jackie Purcell
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:06 PM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Many communities that line the Kuskokwim River or its tributaries are wary this time of year....often standing on riverbanks to watch the water. Southwest Alaska where the ice is moving in several communities...past Sleetmute, Akiak, and the Eek river was moving ice.

In Aniak today, an issue has popped up as water was filling in a ditch on the south end of their runway.

River Watch flights are monitoring the ice movement. NWS officials say Aniak has the greatest chance of ice jam flooding as there is still ice upstream of birch crossing - a pinch point for Aniak.

Here is Chuathbaluk on Monday. Vernon Peterson and other community members were at the river to watch the ice.

Chuathbaluk Ice_Vernon Peterson 5-3-21
Chuathbaluk Ice_Vernon Peterson 5-3-21(Alaska's Weather Source)

