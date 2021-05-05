Advertisement

Man arrested in connection with death of woman found near Eklutna Lake Road

The body of Jerilyn Nicholson, 27, was found at the base of a cliff near Eklutna Lake Road in...
The body of Jerilyn Nicholson, 27, was found at the base of a cliff near Eklutna Lake Road in Chugiak on Saturday, May 1, according to Anchorage Police. She was reported missing by police the day before, on April 30.(Rachel McPherron // Alaska's News Source)
By Megan Pacer
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 9:16 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 27-year-old woman whose body was found off Eklutna Lake Road over the weekend.

Jerilyn Nicholson was reported missing by the Anchorage Police Department last Friday, one day before her body was found at the base of a cliff off Eklutna Lake Road by APD officers, the Chugiak Volunteer Fire Department and Anchorage Fire Department. Nicholson had last been seen in Eagle River on April 24.

The incident has been officially labeled a suspicious death.

Police have arrested Eddie Thomas Jr., 36, in connection with Nicholson’s death, they wrote in a Tuesday evening release. He faces charges of tampering with physical evidence, misconduct involving a corpse and violating conditions of release.

He was taken to the Anchorage Jail on Tuesday night, police said in the release.

Nicholson’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification. It’s also the medical examiner that will make a determination as to the cause of death. The cause of her death is still under investigation, according to APD.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of Jerilyn Nicholson, 27, was found at the base of a cliff near Eklutna Lake Road on...
Police identify body found near Eklutna Lake Road as woman missing from Eagle River
Alaskan dies in vehicle rollover in Canada
Firefighters respond to a house fire near Beacon Hill Drive in the Hillside neighborhood of...
1 person taken to hospital after Hillside house fire
Wasilla teen arrested for impersonating police and trying to stop drivers
FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at...
Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31

Latest News

Tugboat deemed derelict sunk in waters off southeast Alaska
Anchorage Climate Normals
New climate normals show a warming picture for Alaska
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Special session increasingly likely to resolve federal COVID-19 relief, and potentially the PFD
(KTUU)
Anchorage police responding to shots fired in Mountain View