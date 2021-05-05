Man arrested in connection with death of woman found near Eklutna Lake Road

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 27-year-old woman whose body was found off Eklutna Lake Road over the weekend.

Jerilyn Nicholson was reported missing by the Anchorage Police Department last Friday, one day before her body was found at the base of a cliff off Eklutna Lake Road by APD officers, the Chugiak Volunteer Fire Department and Anchorage Fire Department. Nicholson had last been seen in Eagle River on April 24.

The incident has been officially labeled a suspicious death.

Police have arrested Eddie Thomas Jr., 36, in connection with Nicholson’s death, they wrote in a Tuesday evening release. He faces charges of tampering with physical evidence, misconduct involving a corpse and violating conditions of release.

He was taken to the Anchorage Jail on Tuesday night, police said in the release.

Nicholson’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification. It’s also the medical examiner that will make a determination as to the cause of death. The cause of her death is still under investigation, according to APD.

