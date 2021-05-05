Advertisement

Peloton recalls treadmills after a child dies

This image shows Peloton's Tread+ treadmill.
This image shows Peloton's Tread+ treadmill.(Peloton via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton is recalling its treadmills after one child died and 29 other children suffered from cuts, broken bones and other injuries from being pulled under the rear of the treadmill.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday that Peloton received 72 reports of adults, kids, pets or other items, such as exercise balls, being pulled under the treadmill.

The recall comes after the safety commission warned last month that people with children or pets to immediately stop using Peloton treadmills and posted a video on YouTube of a child being pulled under the treadmill.

Peloton is best known for its stationary bikes, but it introduced the treadmill about three years ago and now calls it the Tread+. It costs more than $4,200.

Those who own the treadmill can get a full refund from Peloton by Nov. 6, 2022.

