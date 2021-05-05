Regal Cinemas set to reopen the Tikahtnu Commons theater on May 7

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Regal Tikahtnu IMAX & RPX is set to reopen May 7 at the Tikahtnu Commons.

The Tikahtnu Commons theatre and the Regal Goldstream & IMAX in Fairbanks will be opening on the same day months after Cineworld’s Regal Cinemas indefinitely shutter the doors on 536 theaters in the United States and another 127 in the United Kingdom.

The Regal Dimond Center Cinemas is set to open May 14 and the Regal Totem is set to reopen May 21. Both locations are in Anchorage.

Regal Cinemas began opening locations nationwide in April. Doors opened last month with attendance limited to 25% to 50% capacity in about 500 locations. According to Regal Cinemas’ website, safety measures are being put in place to keep moviegoers safe including face coverings being required throughout the building.

Century 16 & XD, owned by Cinemark, reopened its Midtown location in January 2021.

The first movie expected to be shown at the Regal Tikahtnu IMAX & RPX is “Tom & Jerry” at 1:30 p.m. in 2D.

