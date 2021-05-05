Advertisement

Seasonal temperatures carry us through the end of the week

A few passing showers carry us into Friday morning
By Aaron Morrison
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 8:47 AM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Today will be a remarkable improvement from Tuesday for a large portion of Southcentral. The rain that carries us through the past 24 hours has come to an end, with only lingering showers. While we are still holding onto the clouds, we begin to dry out today with clouds slowly decreasing. Areas that saw rain yesterday could see some areas of fog developing, but for the most part just expect a dry and cloudy start to the day.

Into the afternoon and evening hours, clouds will begin to break away. This is our best bet at seeing some sunshine and temperatures warming into the lower 50s. Despite the clouds it will still be a beautiful afternoon.

Southeast will also see a beautiful day, as drier conditions return to the region. This break will be beneficial, as rain is set to return from Thursday on into the weekend keeping the active stretch of weather alive.

Starting Thursday night into Friday, Southcentral could see some light rain showers move through the region. For now holding onto just passing showers, but if the system holds together and remains a bit more organized we could see widespread rain into the night Thursday. Even if that’s the case, temperatures will still be fairly season in the mid 50s. We stay in the mid 50s into the weekend and next week, with fairly dry weather returning.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of Jerilyn Nicholson, 27, was found at the base of a cliff near Eklutna Lake Road in...
Man arrested in connection with death of woman found near Eklutna Lake Road
The body of Jerilyn Nicholson, 27, was found at the base of a cliff near Eklutna Lake Road on...
Police identify body found near Eklutna Lake Road as woman missing from Eagle River
Firefighters respond to a house fire near Beacon Hill Drive in the Hillside neighborhood of...
1 person taken to hospital after Hillside house fire
Alaskan dies in vehicle rollover in Canada
A mountaineering skier died after falling into a crevasse near Elridge Glacier in Denali State...
Colorado man dies in crevasse fall near Eldridge Glacier

Latest News

Wednesday, May 5 Morning Weather
Wednesday, May 5 Morning Weather
Chuathbaluk-Break-up on the river_JP
Breaking up on Alaska river systems
Tuesday, May 4 Morning Weather
The force of rain today, but the sun strikes back Wednesday
Tuesday, May 4 Morning Weather
Tuesday, May 4 Morning Weather