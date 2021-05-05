Seasonal temperatures carry us through the end of the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Today will be a remarkable improvement from Tuesday for a large portion of Southcentral. The rain that carries us through the past 24 hours has come to an end, with only lingering showers. While we are still holding onto the clouds, we begin to dry out today with clouds slowly decreasing. Areas that saw rain yesterday could see some areas of fog developing, but for the most part just expect a dry and cloudy start to the day.

Into the afternoon and evening hours, clouds will begin to break away. This is our best bet at seeing some sunshine and temperatures warming into the lower 50s. Despite the clouds it will still be a beautiful afternoon.

Southeast will also see a beautiful day, as drier conditions return to the region. This break will be beneficial, as rain is set to return from Thursday on into the weekend keeping the active stretch of weather alive.

Starting Thursday night into Friday, Southcentral could see some light rain showers move through the region. For now holding onto just passing showers, but if the system holds together and remains a bit more organized we could see widespread rain into the night Thursday. Even if that’s the case, temperatures will still be fairly season in the mid 50s. We stay in the mid 50s into the weekend and next week, with fairly dry weather returning.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

