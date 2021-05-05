Senior Virtual Native Youth Olympics continue with the one foot high kick and wrist carry

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state competitions for the Native Youth Olympics have gone virtual. Throughout the week, Alaska’s Sports Source will be announcing the winning kicks, jumps and pulls.

Between April 5 and April 30, athletes from in grades seven through 12 across Alaska submitted videos, with the top five athletes competing in a virtual competition that was streamed live from their hometowns.

Today, the events are the one foot high kick and the wrist carry, two of the most exciting events to watch.

One Foot High Kick Girls School Height kicked and misses Emilee Wilson Kenai Central 82 inches Victoria Fisher Unalakleet 78 inches Minnie Clark Nome Beltz 78 inches 2 misses/74 inches Cayla Calver King Cove 74 inches Eden Hopson Service 74 inches Aleutia Peter Unalaska 74 inches

One Foot High Kick Boys School Height kicked and misses Christian Gardiner Dillingham 106 inches 4 misses/92 inches Colton Paul Mt. Edgecumbe 104 inches 1 miss/100 inches Sage Worl Dimond 100 inches 1 miss/92 inches Dez Hess Ninilchik 96 inches Kalila Brink Mt. Edgecumbe 96 inches Parker Kenick Nome Beltz 96 inches

Wrist Carry Girls School Time on pole McCrae Mils Houston Jr/Sr 32 sec. Regan Hoblet Mt. Edgecumbe 18.61 sec. Ourea Busk Unalakleet 16.9 sec. Sadie Elachik Anthony A. Andrews 16.5 sec. Nikki Amora Unalaska 11.38 sec.

Wrist Carry Boys School Time on pole Elijah Gordon Homeschool 35.82 sec. Chandler Ulroan Chevak 35.53 sec. Micah Mitchell Kotzebue 35.18 sec. Ethan Jenkins Dillingham 34.8 sec. Kanayaq Ivanoff Unalakleet 32.2 sec

