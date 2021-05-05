Senior Virtual Native Youth Olympics continue with the one foot high kick and wrist carry
Published: May. 4, 2021
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state competitions for the Native Youth Olympics have gone virtual. Throughout the week, Alaska’s Sports Source will be announcing the winning kicks, jumps and pulls.
Between April 5 and April 30, athletes from in grades seven through 12 across Alaska submitted videos, with the top five athletes competing in a virtual competition that was streamed live from their hometowns.
Today, the events are the one foot high kick and the wrist carry, two of the most exciting events to watch.
|One Foot High Kick Girls
|School
|Height kicked and misses
|Emilee Wilson
|Kenai Central
|82 inches
|Victoria Fisher
|Unalakleet
|78 inches
|Minnie Clark
|Nome Beltz
|78 inches 2 misses/74 inches
|Cayla Calver
|King Cove
|74 inches
|Eden Hopson
|Service
|74 inches
|Aleutia Peter
|Unalaska
|74 inches
|One Foot High Kick Boys
|School
|Height kicked and misses
|Christian Gardiner
|Dillingham
|106 inches 4 misses/92 inches
|Colton Paul
|Mt. Edgecumbe
|104 inches 1 miss/100 inches
|Sage Worl
|Dimond
|100 inches 1 miss/92 inches
|Dez Hess
|Ninilchik
|96 inches
|Kalila Brink
|Mt. Edgecumbe
|96 inches
|Parker Kenick
|Nome Beltz
|96 inches
|Wrist Carry Girls
|School
|Time on pole
|McCrae Mils
|Houston Jr/Sr
|32 sec.
|Regan Hoblet
|Mt. Edgecumbe
|18.61 sec.
|Ourea Busk
|Unalakleet
|16.9 sec.
|Sadie Elachik
|Anthony A. Andrews
|16.5 sec.
|Nikki Amora
|Unalaska
|11.38 sec.
|Wrist Carry Boys
|School
|Time on pole
|Elijah Gordon
|Homeschool
|35.82 sec.
|Chandler Ulroan
|Chevak
|35.53 sec.
|Micah Mitchell
|Kotzebue
|35.18 sec.
|Ethan Jenkins
|Dillingham
|34.8 sec.
|Kanayaq Ivanoff
|Unalakleet
|32.2 sec
All week, Alaska’s Sports Source will be showing the winning athletes in each event, so make sure to tune into the late news edition to see winning moments.
