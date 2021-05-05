Advertisement

Senior Virtual Native Youth Olympics continue with the one foot high kick and wrist carry

By Austin Sjong
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state competitions for the Native Youth Olympics have gone virtual. Throughout the week, Alaska’s Sports Source will be announcing the winning kicks, jumps and pulls.

Between April 5 and April 30, athletes from in grades seven through 12 across Alaska submitted videos, with the top five athletes competing in a virtual competition that was streamed live from their hometowns.

Today, the events are the one foot high kick and the wrist carry, two of the most exciting events to watch.

One Foot High Kick GirlsSchoolHeight kicked and misses
Emilee WilsonKenai Central82 inches
Victoria FisherUnalakleet78 inches
Minnie ClarkNome Beltz78 inches 2 misses/74 inches
Cayla CalverKing Cove74 inches
Eden HopsonService74 inches
Aleutia PeterUnalaska74 inches
One Foot High Kick BoysSchoolHeight kicked and misses
Christian GardinerDillingham106 inches 4 misses/92 inches
Colton PaulMt. Edgecumbe104 inches 1 miss/100 inches
Sage WorlDimond100 inches 1 miss/92 inches
Dez HessNinilchik96 inches
Kalila BrinkMt. Edgecumbe96 inches
Parker KenickNome Beltz96 inches
Wrist Carry GirlsSchoolTime on pole
McCrae MilsHouston Jr/Sr32 sec.
Regan HobletMt. Edgecumbe18.61 sec.
Ourea BuskUnalakleet16.9 sec.
Sadie ElachikAnthony A. Andrews16.5 sec.
Nikki AmoraUnalaska11.38 sec.
Wrist Carry BoysSchoolTime on pole
Elijah GordonHomeschool35.82 sec.
Chandler UlroanChevak35.53 sec.
Micah MitchellKotzebue35.18 sec.
Ethan JenkinsDillingham34.8 sec.
Kanayaq IvanoffUnalakleet32.2 sec

All week, Alaska’s Sports Source will be showing the winning athletes in each event, so make sure to tune into the late news edition to see winning moments.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

