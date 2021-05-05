Tugboat deemed derelict sunk in waters off southeast Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A derelict tugboat that the U.S. Coast Guard says had been abandoned has been sunk in waters off southeast Alaska. The Coast Guard says the 107-foot tugboat called the Lumberman was sunk in more than 8,400 feet of water on Sunday.

The Coast Guard says one of its cutters towed the Lumberman to the site where it was sunk. The Coast Guard said it cooperated with the City and Borough of Juneau and a marine services company in the effort. The Coast Guard says the tugboat was deemed derelict and posed a public safety risk.

