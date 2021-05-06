3 hurt in vehicle collision in Northeast Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a crash that closed a road in Northeast Anchorage.

Members of the Anchorage Police Department responded to the crash at the intersection of Debarr Road and Patterson Street shortly after 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to an alert from the department. The westbound lanes of Debarr between Patterson and the entrance to the nearby Walmart were closed while officers process the crash site, according to the alert.

According to an update in an email from APD, the crash involved three vehicles. One Ford Escape, One Ford Explorer and a Nissan Rogue. Police say the driver and passenger in the Escape were taken to the hospital. The passenger with life-threatening injures and the driver with non-life-threatening injuries. APD adds the driver of the Explorer was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers with the department’s major collision investigations unit responded to the scene. The westbound lanes of Debarr Road were open again by about 7:45 p.m., according to APD

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Editor’s note: This article was updated to include additional information.