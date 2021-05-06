Advertisement

Motorcyclist hurt following a crash on Tudor Road

(KTUU)
By Megan Pacer
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:08 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Officers with Anchorage Police Department responded to a vehicle collision at the intersection of East Tudor Road and the Seward Highway on Wednesday night.

APD says the crash involved a motorcyclist who was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The crash temporarily closed the southbound lanes of the highway, according to an alert from APD, and drivers were advised to use alternative routes through the area. As of 11:35 p.m., the highway lanes were back open.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new information.

