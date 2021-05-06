Advertisement

Moderna: Vaccine boosters likely needed every 9-12 months

By CNN staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 8:01 AM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you think you’re fully vaccinated against COVID, you may not be done yet.

Moderna president Dr. Stephen Hoge said booster shots will likely be needed every 9 to 12 months.

A study by the drugmaker shows about half the participants no longer have detectable immunity against the newest COVID variants, but they do seem to have retained immunity against the original coronavirus strain.

Moderna has said its booster vaccine can protect people against the so-called South Africa and Brazil variants.

It’s believed the virus is likely to continue on several evolutionary paths and the drugmaker said it will continue developing vaccines for them.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.
Sinkhole closes inbound lanes of Glenn Highway
Providence Alaska Medical Center.
‘We’re concerned’: Anchorage hospitals operating close to capacity are seeing influx of COVID-19 patients
Then-candidate Dave Bronson at his campaign headquarters, ahead of Anchorage's 2021 mayoral...
Bronson for Mayor faces tens of thousands in potential fines for campaign finance violations
Experts are sharing concerns over the delta variant as it becomes dominant strain in U.S.
Alaska seeing a small portion of vaccine breakthrough COVID-19 cases
(AST)
Woman living in connex dies of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in Hooper Bay, troopers say

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2019, file photo, ESPN's Maria Taylor works from the sideline during...
NBC quickly hires Maria Taylor after her departure from ESPN
San Francisco's Department of Public Works wants to replace 3,000 existing trash cans. The...
‘It’s insane’: $20K prototype trash can discussed for San Francisco
San Francisco's Department of Public Works wants to replace 3,000 existing trash cans. The...
'It's insane': $20K prototype trash can discussed for San Francisco
Major League Soccer's new logo is projected during a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 18,...
Anchorage teen Obed Vargas makes MLS history with the Seattle Sounders
There's a nationwide hotline for grieving pet owners that's run by vet students out of Tufts...
Students run hotline for grieving pet owners