92 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported Thursday

By Megan Pacer
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:05 PM AKDT|Updated: May. 6, 2021 at 10:04 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, all among Alaska residents.

The state also reported one additional Alaska resident death related to COVID-19. The person who died was a Fairbanks resident in his 20s, according to DHSS.

This brings the total number of Alaska resident deaths tied to COVID-19 to 343. Alaska still has one of the lowest COVID-19 death rates in the country.

The 92 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:

  • Anchorage: 30
  • Fairbanks: 13
  • Wasilla: 13
  • Ketchikan: 9
  • North Pole: 7
  • Craig: 2
  • Delta Junction: 2
  • Eagle River: 2
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2
  • Juneau: 2
  • Petersburg: 2
  • Soldotna: 2
  • Big Lake: 1
  • Chugiak: 1
  • Houston: 1
  • Kenai: 1
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1
  • Nikiski: 1

There are currently 53 people being hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, according to state data, along with one person being hospitalized for a suspected case.

More than 1,500 Alaska residents and 45 nonresidents have been hospitalized for COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic.

As of Thursday, nearly 48% of all eligible Alaskans age 16 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard. In the Anchorage region, more than 50% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. In the Juneau region, more than 70% are fully vaccinated and in the Matanuska-Susitna region, 34.6% are fully vaccinated, state data shows.

The state has conducted more than 2.13 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 2.07%.

