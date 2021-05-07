Alaska’s News Source honored with three Regional Murrow Awards

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s News Source is honored to receive three regional Edward R Murrow Awards for work completed in 2020.

Presented by The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), the recognition is among the most prestigious honors for news organizations working in broadcast and digital platforms. “Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism,” according to the RTDNA’s website.

Alaska’s News Source received the Regional Murrow Award for Continuing Coverage with its reporting on The political downfall of a mayor, which chronicled the days leading up to and following the resignation of then Mayor Ethan Berkowitz; a Regional Murrow Award for News Documentary for, Seeking Justice, a news special focused on missing and murdered indigenous people, and a Regional Murrow Award in the category of News Series for Economic Pandemic, Alaska Recovery, which provided viewers with an in-depth look at the Coronavirus Pandemic’s impact to multiple economic sectors like tourism, sport fishing, and oil and gas in a series of special reports.

All three awards are in the small market television category and are now under consideration for a National Murrow Award. A full list of 2021 winners from Region 1 can be found here.

Alaska’s News Source produces 32 hours of news, sports, and weather content each week for Channel 2 (KTUU/KATH) and CBS 5 (KYES/KYEX).

