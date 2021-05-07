As rain exits, sunshine will make a return to Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain quickly moved through Southcentral this morning, with only lingering light pockets of rain as of 9a.m.. The activity will continue to taper off through the day, with peaks of sunshine already being seen across the region. Portions of the Kenai are already sitting under clear skies and will enjoy it for the first half of the day before clouds build back in from the south.

While we started the day with rain and temperatures near 40, we will have no trouble warming into the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies. The valley will see the warmest conditions, where highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s. Get outside and enjoy the sunshine, because clouds are set to make a return through the weekend. These clouds come ahead of an approaching system to our south that will keep rain in Southeast and coastal regions of Southcentral.

As for the week ahead, expect mostly cloudy skies and fairly seasonal conditions.

Breakup is still well underway, although there is no major flooding ongoing, Aniak is still seeing rising water on the Kuskokwim. A Flood watch remains in place both for the Kuskokwim River and the Yukon River as ice jams bring the risk for flooding.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.