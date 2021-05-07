Advertisement

As rain exits, sunshine will make a return to Southcentral

Highs remain seasonal into the weekend
By Aaron Morrison
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:18 AM AKDT|Updated: May. 7, 2021 at 9:19 AM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain quickly moved through Southcentral this morning, with only lingering light pockets of rain as of 9a.m.. The activity will continue to taper off through the day, with peaks of sunshine already being seen across the region. Portions of the Kenai are already sitting under clear skies and will enjoy it for the first half of the day before clouds build back in from the south.

While we started the day with rain and temperatures near 40, we will have no trouble warming into the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies. The valley will see the warmest conditions, where highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s. Get outside and enjoy the sunshine, because clouds are set to make a return through the weekend. These clouds come ahead of an approaching system to our south that will keep rain in Southeast and coastal regions of Southcentral.

As for the week ahead, expect mostly cloudy skies and fairly seasonal conditions.

Breakup is still well underway, although there is no major flooding ongoing, Aniak is still seeing rising water on the Kuskokwim. A Flood watch remains in place both for the Kuskokwim River and the Yukon River as ice jams bring the risk for flooding.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers.
State identifies remains found on beach in Nikiski
After 35 years in business Arts Services North is shutting its doors
Event company calls it quits, ends with a huge garage sale
The palm tree at the Paradise Inn is shown before the hotel was acquired by the federal...
More than a ‘kitschy vestige of times past’: The Spenard palm tree comes home
First Alaska-born chief justice selected by members of the Alaska Supreme Court.
First Alaska-born chief justice selected by members of the Alaska Supreme Court
Acting Anchorage Police Chief Ken McCoy participates in an interview with Alaska's News Source.
He might only be chief for 2 months, but Ken McCoy has short and long-term goals for APD

Latest News

Alaska's Weather Source
Rain likely for isolated areas of Southcentral this weekend
Rain likely for isolated areas of Southcentral this weekend
Rain likely for isolated areas of Southcentral this weekend
Friday, May 7 Morning Weather
Friday, May 7 Morning Weather
Rain showers developing across Southcentral
Back to back storms bring chances for showers across Southcentral