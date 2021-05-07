Advertisement

Back to back storms bring chances for showers across Southcentral

Chief Meteoorlogist Melissa Frey’s Thursday evening forecast
By Melissa Frey
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:45 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two storms are closing in on southern Alaska, bringing rain to the Aleutians, Southcentral, and Southeast.

A storm currently moving into Prince William Sound is spreading showers west toward Anchorage and into the Mat-Su. We’ll see light showers developing overnight, continuing into Friday morning. This front will move on quickly though and most of Southcentral will see dry and even mostly sunny conditions Friday afternoon, although winds will be breezy. High temperatures will be slightly warmer than Wednesday.

The second storm, which is currently closing in on the central Aleutians, will send a front into Southcentral Saturday afternoon. This will bring scattered rain showers to Seward and Prince William Sound, but Anchorage and the Mat-Su will likely only see clouds from this storm system.

Temperatures will warm to the mid-50s this weekend near Anchorage. Next week we’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-50s. The chances for rain will stay low.

Have a great start to your Friday!

-Melissa Frey

