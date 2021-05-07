Advertisement

Chamber of Commerce seeks end to extra $300 weekly US jobless benefits

By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is calling for Washington to immediately stop paying out-of-work Americans an extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits, saying the boost in government aid is giving some recipients less incentive to look for work.

The business group said Friday that the supplemental unemployment benefit, part of the Biden administration’s efforts to support the pandemic-ravaged economy, results in about one in four recipients taking home more in unemployment pay than they earned when they were working.

The statement follows the release of surprisingly weak jobs data for April. On Friday, the Labor Department said U.S. employers added just 266,000 jobs last month, a big drop from March and well below the nearly 1 million jobs economists were expecting, according to FactSet.

“The disappointing jobs report makes it clear that paying people not to work is dampening what should be a stronger jobs market,” said Neil Bradley, the Chamber’s executive vice president and chief policy officer. “We need a comprehensive approach to dealing with our workforce issues and the very real threat unfilled positions poses to our economic recovery from the pandemic.”

U.S. companies have added jobs for four straight months, but some employers complain that they can’t find workers, despite an elevated unemployment rate.

As more people have begun looking for work, more are being counted among the jobless: The unemployment rate ticked up in April to 6.1% from 6% in March.

While some low-income workers may be reluctant to look for work because they are receiving a federal boost in aid, on top of state benefits, other factors may be keeping some Americans from returning to work, including fear of contracting the coronavirus or because they need to care for children who haven’t returned to school.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers.
State identifies remains found on beach in Nikiski
After 35 years in business Arts Services North is shutting its doors
Event company calls it quits, ends with a huge garage sale
The palm tree at the Paradise Inn is shown before the hotel was acquired by the federal...
More than a ‘kitschy vestige of times past’: The Spenard palm tree comes home
First Alaska-born chief justice selected by members of the Alaska Supreme Court.
First Alaska-born chief justice selected by members of the Alaska Supreme Court
Acting Anchorage Police Chief Ken McCoy participates in an interview with Alaska's News Source.
He might only be chief for 2 months, but Ken McCoy has short and long-term goals for APD

Latest News

FILE - This March 14, 2011 file photo, shows Lloyd Price appears backstage at the Rock and Roll...
Lloyd Price, singer and early rock influence, dies at 88
FILE - In this April 14, 2009, file photo Malia Obama runs with Bo, followed by President...
Obama dog Bo, once a White House celebrity, dies from cancer
Three dead in active shooter, fire situation
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
Major US pipeline halts operations after ransomware attack
An injured school student is transported to a hospital after a bomb explosion near a school...
Bomb kills at least 30 near girls’ school in Afghan capital